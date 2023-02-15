Watch Now
Nuggets bolster backcourt, sign guard Reggie Jackson

Frank Franklin II/AP
Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson (1) shakes hands with a Brooklyn Nets fan during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in New York. The Clippers won 124-116. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 5:53 AM, Feb 15, 2023
DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets added depth to their backcourt by signing free agent guard Reggie Jackson on Tuesday night.

Jackson was recently waived by Charlotte after being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal at the trade deadline last week.

The 32-year-old Jackson grew up down the road in Colorado Springs, where he became the Gatorade Colorado boys’ player of the year before going to Boston College.

Jackson was the 24th overall pick by Oklahoma City in 2011.

