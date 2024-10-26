New federal funding keeps adaptive sports programs free to disabled Colorado veterans

DENVER — This month, the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD)received more than $145,000 to fund adaptive sports programming for disabled veterans.

Colorado received over $1.6 million in federal funding from the Department of Veteran Affairs. This funding went to eight organizations that offer adaptive sports and outdoor recreation programming for disabled veterans, including the NSCD.

For over 50 years, the NSCD has offered adaptive sports programming to all people with disabilities, including over a dozen programs geared toward veterans with disabilities. Federal funding helps keep these programs free for veterans and active military members.

Julie Taulman, president and CEO of NSCD, said governments have recognized the healing effects of adaptive sports and outdoor recreation over the past few years.

"The National Sports Center for the Disabled is funded really from private donations, grants, [and] fundraisers outside of the VA grant. We don't receive any state or federal funds. So, really, it's all private contributions that help to support our programs and our participants to help them get out and get active," said Taulman.

David Fairchild served four years in the Air Force, raised five children and spent decades caring for his terminally ill wife. Fairchild spent years working in the medical field until tragedy struck his family.

"Throughout my life, I've taken care of people. I've been married, and I had a wife with a terminal illness, and she passed away three years ago. And during that same three-month period, I had three best friends that passed away, as well. So, I went into this depression state and kind of just kind of quit living," said Fairchild.

Fairchild eventually turned to the NSCD for help. He participates in almost every program they have to offer. From whitewater rafting to camping, to snowboarding and archery, Fairchild does all that he can to stay active and engaged with people who are going through something similar.

"It gives somebody with similar situations help to understand and let you know that you're not the only one that's going through it. So give you an ability to, through other veterans, heal yourself," said Fairchild.

Julie Taulman agrees.

"We find it's one of the best ways to heal," she said. "I think, over the years, the government has realized, as they were trying to rehab so many of our military that came back from wars or came back with PTSD, that we were dealing with diagnoses that they may not have dealt with in the past, and trying to find ways outside of just giving a pill for people to heal."

If you'd like to donate or volunteer your time, you can visit the National Sports Center for the Disabled's website.