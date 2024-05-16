Monday Night Football schedule 2024: Denver7 to air 7 MNF games, including opener

The Monday Night Football lineup has been announced with the release of the NFL season schedule, and Denver7 is set to broadcast seven MNF games including the opener on Sept. 9.

The Aug. 1 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – the first game of the NFL preseason that takes place on the same weekend as the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies – as well as a Week 18 double-header and two playoff games are also part of Denver7’s prime-time NFL season slate.

The reigning NFC-champion San Francisco 49ers appear three times on the ABC Monday Night Football docket, including in Week 1 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions, last year’s NFC North champions, and the Cincinnati Bengals will each play on MNF on Denver7 twice. The Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys game will air on Denver7 on Dec. 9.

Fans will also likely see three of the NFL’s highly-touted rookie quarterbacks on Denver7. Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, and JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings are all on the schedule.

Here is the full slate of NFL games airing on Denver7 this season:

Thursday, August 1, 2024

“Pro Football Hall of Fame Game”: Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears

6 p.m. MT

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers

6 p.m. MT

Monday, September 23, 2024

Washington Commanders @ Cincinnati Bengals

6 p.m. MT

Monday, September 30, 2024

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

6 p.m. MT

Monday, October 28, 2024

New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers

6 p.m. MT

Monday, December 9, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys

6 p.m. MT

Monday, December 16, 2024*

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

6 p.m. MT

Monday, December 30, 2024*

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers

6 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 4, 2025

“Doubleheader Saturday” (Week 18): Teams TBD

2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. MT

Monday, January 13, 2025

“Super Wild Card"

6 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 18 OR Sunday, January 19, 2025

“Divisional Weekend”

* Scheduling for some games in Weeks 12 through 17 may be subject to change as the NFL uses so-called flex scheduling to showcase its best matchups