Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup ski races in Andorra to allow injured left knee more time to heal

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup
Posted at 7:54 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 21:54:37-05

American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin will skip giant slalom and slalom races this weekend in Andorra to give her knee more time to mend.

hiffrin is chasing her sixth overall World Cup title this season. She was hurt in a crash nearly two weeks ago during a downhill event at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Although she avoided major damage to her left knee, she said she's dealing with an MCL sprain.

The 28-year-old from Colorado doesn't have a timetable for a return, but won't rush back. She's focused on a rehab program to strengthen the knee.

Shiffrin currently leads the overall standings by 95 points over Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018