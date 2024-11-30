Watch Now
Mikaela Shiffrin is alert and being evaluated after crashing in final run of World Cup giant slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin is alert and being evaluated for injuries after crashing in her second run of a World Cup giant slalom race.

Shiffrin was going for her 100th World Cup win when she crashed, did a flip and slid into the protective fencing. She stayed down on the course for quite some time as the ski patrol attended to her.

The 29-year-old was taken off the hill on a sled and waved to the cheering crowd. The U.S. Ski Team said she was taken to a medical clinic for evaluation.

Shiffrin was leading after the first run of the GS. Reigning Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden won.

