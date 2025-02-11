Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson win gold in team combined at Alpine skiing world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson have won gold in the new team combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships. The Americans beat silver medalists Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.39 seconds. Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe took bronze. The gold is Shiffrin’s 15th career medal from world championships and she matches the record set in the 1930s by German skier Christl Cranz. It’s the second gold medal for Johnson after she won the downhill three days ago.

