Mexico’s Men’s National Team to play against Uruguay in Denver this June

DENVER — Football fans who don’t like American football will have the chance to enjoy “the beautiful game” without all that boring talk about TDs, huddles, punts and fumbles at Empower Field at Mile High later this spring.

That’s because Mexico’s Men’s National Team will play against Uruguay at Mile High stadium as part of the 2024 MexTour. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5.

Denver was one of five cities selected on the annual U.S. Tour, joining Chicago; College Station, Texas; Pasadena, Calif.; and Arlington, Texas.

“We are thrilled to return with the MexTour to loyal fanbases in Chicago, Denver, Pasadena and Arlington, where the fans—year after year—have embraced the Mexican National Team with remarkable passion,” said Soccer United Marketing executive vice president Camilo Durana.

The first three games, including the one happening in Denver, will serve as a preview to the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America tournament, and will feature Mexico, Bolivia, Uruguay and Brazil. The final two games of the tour include matches against New Zealand and Canada.

Tickets for the Mexico vs. Uruguay went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday via SomosLocales.com. In addition to purchasing tickets, fans can also use the link to pre-register for ticket and event information. Presale tickets have been online since last Thursday via Ticketmaster.

All matches will include an AT&T Fútbol Fiesta fan fest pre-match that is available to event goers, officials said in a news release.

For more information about the 2024 MexTour match at Empower Field at Mile High, please visit https://www.empowerfieldatmilehigh.com/events.

