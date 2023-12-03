Watch Now
Men's World Cup super-G canceled due to wind; all 3 races in Colorado scratched by weather

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
A worker clears snow from the course prior to the cancellation of the World Cup downhill ski race, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 14:10:29-05

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G was called off Sunday due to strong wind as weather led to the cancellation of all three ski races over the weekend in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

A pair of downhill competitions were canceled on Friday and Saturday because of a combination of heavy snowfall and wind.

One of the downhill races last season was scratched in Beaver Creek due to high wind and snow.

The same thing happened in 2021 with wind leading to the cancellation of a downhill race.

The men’s World Cup circuit moves next weekend to Val d’Isere, France, for a giant slalom and slalom race.

