Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Martinez runs for 3 TDs; Oregon St. beats Colorado 42-9

buffs.png
Denver7
buffs.png
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 13:23:22-04

CORVAILLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Oregon State’s defense turned in another strong performance in a 42-9 victory over Colorado.

The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) have won three straight games and are bowl eligible for the second year in a row after ending a seven-year bowl hiatus last season.

Colorado (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12), playing its second game under interim head coach Mike Sanford, was unable to build off the momentum of last week’s overtime victory against California.

Oregon State extended a 21-3 halftime lead to 28-3 on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gulbranson to tight end Jack Velling on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018