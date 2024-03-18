BOULDER, Colo. — When it comes to college basketball, all teams want is a ticket to the Dance when the season is over. You can complain about the selection committee and seeding and location, and you might have a good point. But all you can do is get into the NCAA Tournament, and then play whoever it is, wherever it is, and whenever it is. And that’s the story for the Buffs and Rams.

Let the madness begin.

March Madness: CU men, women, CSU men make NCAA basketball tournament

And for CSU it begins soon. The Rams play Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio as a 10-seed first-four team. A bit of a surprise and a disappointment. They will have to play Virgina with the winner taking on 7-seed Texas Thursday in Charlotte. The Rams were hoping for better, but now they just have to go and play.

The Buffs men’s team was at a watch party at coach Tad Boyle's house when it was revealed that they're also a 10-seed first four team . And they're going to Dayton just like the Rams. CU will play Boise State on Wednesday with the winner taking on 7-seed Florida in Indianapolis. The Buffs lost in the Pac-12 tournament championship game, so there were some anxious moments. But now they're in and anything can happen.

Associated Press

The CU women's team is going to the Big Dance as a 5-seed in the Albany-2 region in Manhattan, Kansas. The Buffs will take on 12-seed Drake in the first round on Friday. CU could have been seeded higher, but they struggled down the stretch.

But they're in. And again, that’s all that matters now.