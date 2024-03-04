Loic Meillard caps successful weekend in Aspen with World Cup slalom win

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Loic Meillard of Switzerland capped a podium-filled weekend in Aspen, Colorado, by winning a World Cup slalom. After taking second in back-to-back giant slalom races at the glitzy resort town, Meillard overcame a first-run deficit to win Sunday in a combined time of 1 minute, 42.73 seconds. He held off Linus Strasser of Germany by 0.89 seconds, while Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen finished third. France’s Clement Noel, the leader after the opening run, struggled on the course and didn’t finish. Manuel Feller of Austria moved up to fifth on the final run to maintain a sizeable lead in the season-long slalom standings.

