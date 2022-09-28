Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

Ezequiel Tovar
John Hefti/AP
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar throws to first base for the out on San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Ezequiel Tovar
Posted at 6:37 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 08:37:39-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2.

Joc Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple. Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year also accomplished on April 24 at Washington and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13).J.D.

Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of support.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018