Molano wins sprint for 12th stage of Spanish Vuelta. Colorado's Kuss keeps lead ahead of Tourmalet

ZARAGOZA, Spain (AP) — Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastián Molano sprinted to win the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta and American rival Sepp Kuss kept hold of the overall lead for the fifth straight day.

Kuss, who grew up riding his bicycle in Durango, graduated from CU Boulder in 2017.

Molano was launched by UAE Team Emirates teammate Rui Oliveira to win the ride from Olvega to Zaragoza.

The three-week race next faces a trip into France to climb the Col du Tourmalet. Kuss maintained a 26-second lead over Marc Soler in the overall standings.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel is third while three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic is fourth.

Kuss and Roglic are teammates for Jumbo-Visma.