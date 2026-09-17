CSU AD shares thoughts on game against No. 11 BYU at Canvas Stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State University football team is preparing to host the highest-ranked opponent since play began at Canvas Stadium, No. 11 BYU.

"There's a lot of excitement. You know, we've had unbelievable crowds so far this year, and you know, Coach Mora has done wonders for our program and wonders for the fan base, and you know, we're going to pack the place again on Saturday. It's going to be a great atmosphere," CSU Athletic Director John Weber said.

The highest-ranked football program to play at CSU in history was a number five ranked Boise State team in 2011.

Weber said the last time CSU played BYU was about 16 years ago, in 2010.

“So, it's been a little bit, but this will actually be the 70th time that BYU and Colorado State have played,” Weber said.

Weber is a CSU alumnus and became CSU’s director of athletics in 2024.

“I've been to many a BYU Colorado State game, and I was there from '87 to '91 as a as an undergrad and certainly have fond memories of those folks being in town,” Weber said. “It's important for us to bring you know highly ranked rivals into the stadium and give our fans an opportunity to you know to cheer on their Rams.”

Kickoff up at Canvas Stadium is set for 5:30 on Saturday.