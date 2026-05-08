Why one Colorado couple has never missed BOLDERBoulder since the race began in 1979

BOULDER, Colo. — For some people, the BOLDERBoulder 10K is more than just a race. It’s a decades long commitment.

But for one local couple, Michael and Rachella Seeley, it’s become a lifelong tradition.

“Never miss a race,” Rachella Seeley BOLDERBoulder Boldest member, said.

Denver7 Michael and Rachella Seeley

The Seeleys have been at the starting line every single year joining a special group called BOLDERBoulder Boldest, with runners who have completed every race since it began in 1979.

“I think they started the club pretty early on. There were maybe 200 people. Now it's kind of whittled down to less than 50,” Michael Seeley, another BOLDERBoulder Boldest member, said.

Denver7 Michael and Rachella Seeley

Now 47 years later, the Seeleys remain among the boldest and the only married couple in the club who have completed every race.

“We've been married now for 56 years,” Rachella Seeley said.

Their race journey started decades ago, fueled by local run clubs and a nationwide running boom.

“Back in the late 70s, there was a running boom going across the country,” Michael Seeley said.

What began as a hobby quickly became a family tradition.

Denver7 Michael and Rachella Seeley

“Our children started getting involved with it as well,” Rachella Seeley said.

Over the years, the race became more than just a competition, it became connection.

“The event itself is not just family-friendly, it's spectator-friendly, it's runner-friendly. It just brings the whole community together,” Michael Seeley said.

These days, the Seeleys' pace may be slower, but their passion hasn’t changed.

“Now I’m walking it mostly. I can appreciate a lot more than when we were younger,” Rachella Seeley said.

Denver7 Michael and Rachella Seeley

Through injuries, life events, even international travel, they’ve never missed a race.

“We went to Italy with our whole family, and that was the day of the BOLDERBoulder that we had to drive to the airport because our family was waiting for us. Our family kept saying, why are we waiting for you? And I said, because we're not going to miss the race,” Rachella Seeley said.

The Seeley’s don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“I think we certainly have our sights on 50 years. That would be a great accomplishment,” Michael Seeley said.

Because for them, crossing the finish line isn’t just about time, it’s about showing up year after year.

Nothing makes us happier than being at the starting line each and every year and just seeing all the people that are there,” Michael Seeley said.

Denver7 Michael and Rachella Seeley

The running boom in the 1970s, the Seeleys mentioned, is credited to Frank Shorter — the man who co-founded BOLDERBoulder. His Olympic victories in 1972 and 1976 inspired thousands to put on their running shoes.

The race helped solidify Colorado as a running hub.