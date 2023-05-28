The 2023 BOLDERBoulder kicks off Memorial Day in Boulder.

Founded in 1979, the event has built a world-class reputation that attracts some of the fastest amateur and professional runners in the world.

After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, more than 28,000 people crossed the finish line at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field last Memorial Day. While that number was down from pre-pandemic days, it was enough to make the BOLDERBoulder the 7th largest road race in the U.S. in 2022.

Denver7 is proud to once again be a sponsor of the BOLDERBoulder and Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson will once again host the post-race Memorial Day tribute at Folsom Field, the largest Memorial Day tribute in the country.

Denver7 will have coverage of the community and elite runs throughout the morning on Memorial Day and will carry the post-race tribute at Folsom Field live beginning at noon.