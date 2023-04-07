More people signing up to take the BOLDERBoulder course at a slower pace

BOULDER, Colo. – Since that very first race back in 1979, the BOLDERBoulder has built a world class reputation that attractions some of the fastest amateur and professional runners in the world.

But for locals, the traditional Memorial Day 10K through the streets of Boulder is less of a competition and more of a community celebration.

“It's a community affair,” said race director Cliff Bosley. “The BOLDERBoulder is the race that brings the community together and brings people from outside the community to Boulder.”

After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, more than 28,000 people crossed the finish line at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field last Memorial Day. While that number was down from pre-pandemic days, it was enough to make the BOLDERBoulder the 7th largest road race in the U.S. in 2022.

One number that was up last year was the number of casual participants – those who wanted to walk the course, not all-out run.

“Either people are getting slower, which might be part of it, or people actually got invested in or excited about fitness during the pandemic,” said Bosley before adding that the number of participants under 30 also increased.

Denver7 is proud to once again be a sponsor of the BOLDERBoulder and Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson will once again host the post-race Memorial Day tribute at Folsom Field, the largest Memorial Day tribute in the country. It’s the community’s participation in both the run and the tribute that Bosley said make the BOLDERBoulder stand out from other races around the country.

“It's the sport of running. It's honoring those that serve and it's this wonderful Boulder community,” he said. “We're honored that that happens in Boulder, and that we get to be a part of that.”

You can sign up to walk, jog or run the race at BOLDERBoulder.com. Denver7 will have coverage of the community and elite runs throughout the morning on Memorial Day and will carry the post-race tribute at Folsom Field live beginning at noon.