BOLDERBoulder ranked 6th largest US race in 2023 by RunSignup

DENVER – Colorado’s BOLDERBoulder, one of the most renowned road races across the world, ranked sixth largest in the U.S. last year, according to a leading registration and technology provider for endurance events.

RunSignup released its list of the Top 100 Largest Road Races in the United States Tuesday, and the BOLDERBoulder landed among the top 10 “when considering single distances was the fourth largest face,” according to a news release.

In 2023, 35,007 finishers crossed the finished line at the BOLDERBoulder – an increase of 22% from 2022 but still below pre-pandemic levels, when 41,197 runners crossed the finished line in 2019. While efforts have been taken to return to life before the pandemic, the report showed that 72% of non-marathon races have yet to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels.

“Our industry as a whole has been resilient in our efforts to rebound from some very difficult years,” said Cliff Bosley, race director for the BOLDERBoulder. “I am so incredibly proud that we continue to be among the largest races in the country and we are working hard every day to make the experience of running in our race the best it can be for our participants.”

The only events ahead of the BOLDERBoulder in terms of attendance size:



TCS New York City Marathon + Dash to the Finish Line 5K (61,480)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon + 5K (57,640)

Walt Disney World Marathon + 5K, 10K, Half Marathon (39,906)

AJC Peachtree Road Race (37,557)

Boston Marathon + BAA 5K (35,445)

The RunSignup report showed that when looking at the largest single distance races, only the New York City Marathon (51,348 attendees), the Chicago Marathon (48,416), and the AJC Peacthree 10K Road Race (37,557) were larger than the BOLDERBoulder in 2023.

The 2024 BOLDERBoulder will take place Memorial Day. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the annual event.