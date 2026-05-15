BOULDER, Colo. — Thousands of runners — from competitive athletes to costume-wearing party joggers — will take to the streets of Boulder on Memorial Day for the Bolder Boulder 10K. Whether it's your first race or your 20th, a local running coach says a little preparation goes a long way.

Running coach Ewen North, who has been running competitively since childhood and now coaches full-time, calls the event something special.

"I would describe the BOLDERBoulder as a running street party. It is a festival of running," North said.

▶️ In the video player below, watch these race tips.

BOLDERBoulder 10K: A running coach's tips to train smart and finish strong

North works with runners training for events ranging from 10Ks to full marathons, and his first piece of advice is simple: Know the course before race day.

"Study the map and come with a plan," North said. "Maybe jog and walk the course a little bit so you know what you're into."

Denver7 Ewen North, director of Running Revolution, shares advice with Denver7's Colin Riley.

Beyond course familiarity, North says preparation means understanding your personal limits and building up gradually.

"Any training that you do, you need to be somewhat cautious of not doing too much too soon," North said.

He recommends cross-training to build fitness while reducing injury risk, pointing to options like cycling, swimming, and gym equipment.

"Cycling, swimming, aerobic machines in the gym, like the stair stepper or rowing machine, things of that nature," North said.

Denver7 Runners cross the finish line in last year's BOLDERBoulder 10k.

Seasoned BOLDERBoulder veterans Lindsay Sweet and Anna Hamilton say the race's magic goes beyond the miles — it's the crowd, the energy, and the iconic finish.

"Running through CU Stadium to finish is just an amazing. Like, it's iconic," Sweet said.

"The race is really hard, but when you finish, there's such a sense of accomplishment," Hamilton said.

Their advice for anyone toeing the start line? Soak it all in.

"Enjoy it, take it all in, even when it feels hard," Sweet said.

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