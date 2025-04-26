Littleton native Terrance Ferguson selected No. 46 overall in the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams

DENVER — Littleton, Colorado native and Heritage High School graduate Terrance Ferguson was selected with the 46th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday night.

Ferguson, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end, played four seasons at the University of Oregon. He hauled in 85 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Oregon Ducks.

He was named to the Colorado High School Activities Association All-State Second Team in 2020 as a standout pass-catcher for Heritage.

Ferguson figured to potentially be a fit for the Denver Broncos, given the team's need at the position, Ferguson's Colorado roots – he has the iconic Colorado “C” tattooed on his knee – and his two seasons catching passes from now-Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at Oregon.

According to Sports Illustrated, he rooted for Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints as a kid.

Alas, he was off the board six picks before the Broncos were on the clock in the second round (a pick they ultimately traded to move down five spots).

ESPN NFL and fantasy football guru Field Yates told Denver7’s Lionel Bienvenu he had a third-round grade on Ferguson – but sang high praises for the senior tight end after watching him at Nix’s Pro Day workout last year.

“He has incredible size … he's just a massive human. He's got this huge catch radius,” Yates said. “He looked like Nicola Jokic In terms of length out there. He had just this tremendous grab that has been sticking in the back of my mind since then. Good athlete, didn't have to do a ton last year because Oregon had so many other weapons.”



Ferguson joins veteran Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson on the Rams’ tight end depth chart. Higbee has been effective over his nine seasons with LA, and particularly from 2019-23, but was limited to three games due to injury last season. Parkinson – another physical specimen at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, caught 30 balls for 294 yards and a score last year for the Rams after four seasons in Seattle.