Lindsey Vonn off to Europe with 'butterflies of excitement' for 1st World Cup race in nearly 6 years

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Lindsey Vonn flew down the Birds of Prey course one last time as a forerunner before flying off to Switzerland.

Next up will be her first World Cup race in nearly six years as the 40-year-old makes her return to ski racing.

She will take part in a pair of super-G races in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Vonn didn’t have the necessary points at the time to participate in the World Cup races in Beaver Creek. Instead, she tested out the Birds of Prey course.

She then delivered a scouting report to her teammates, along with good friend Sofia Goggia.

The Italian racer used Vonn’s report to find the fastest line in winning the super-G.