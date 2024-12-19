Lindsey Vonn hits back at critics who think she's crazy to return to ski racing at age 40

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn didn’t just pop into the hospital one day for a new titanium knee and then decide on the way out that she wanted to return to downhill ski racing. It’s been a long and calculated process involving several minor and some major knee surgeries with careful vetting of the medical issues involved. So she’s getting fed up with how several of her fellow skiing champions are questioning why she would return to the sport’s most dangerous disciplines at such an advanced age. The 40-year-old Vonn says she's “getting pretty tired of people predicting negative things about my future."

