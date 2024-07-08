Kévin Cabral, Cole Bassett guide Rapids to 4-1 victory over St. Louis City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett both had a goal and an assist in the first half to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis City.

Cabral staked the Rapids (11-8-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute with assists from Bassett and Rafael Navarro.

St. Louis City (4-8-10) pulled even six minutes later when John David Klein III took a pass from rookie defender Jayden Reid and scored the first goal of his career.

Colorado regained the lead in the 35th minute when Bassett took passes from Cabral and Omir Fernández and scored his seventh goal of the season.