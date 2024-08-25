Watch Now
Denver7 Sports

Actions

Keegan Bradley takes a 1-shot lead over Adam Scott at BMW Championship

BMW Championship Golf
Matt York/AP
Keegan Bradley reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the BMW Championship golf event at Castle Pines Golf Club, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt York)
BMW Championship Golf
Posted

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley finished a wild day at Castle Pines with a birdie for a 70 and a one-shot lead over Adam Scott.

The relentless wind in high altitude caused fits.

Bradley had eight birdies and he still only shot 70.

Adam Scott hit two tee shots out-of-bounds and another in the water. He didn't make a birdie until the 11th hole and escaped with a 74 to be in the final group.

Ludvig Aberg had a nose bleed on the first hole and at one point had a three-shot lead. He and Alex Noren were two back.

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 Sports