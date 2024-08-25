Keegan Bradley takes a 1-shot lead over Adam Scott at BMW Championship

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley finished a wild day at Castle Pines with a birdie for a 70 and a one-shot lead over Adam Scott.

The relentless wind in high altitude caused fits.

Bradley had eight birdies and he still only shot 70.

Adam Scott hit two tee shots out-of-bounds and another in the water. He didn't make a birdie until the 11th hole and escaped with a 74 to be in the final group.

Ludvig Aberg had a nose bleed on the first hole and at one point had a three-shot lead. He and Alex Noren were two back.