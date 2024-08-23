Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to leading BMW Championship

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley went from sweating whether he would get to the BMW Championship to taking the lead at Castle Pines. He had to wait all of Sunday afternoon at the PGA Tour playoffs opener before getting the 50th and final spot in the BMW Championship field. He was feeling a lot more peaceful at Castle Pines and it showed. He made six birdies for a 66 and was in the lead. Hideki Matsuyama missed a 2-foot birdie putt on the final hole after a three-hour rain delay and was one behind. Xander Schauffele shot 69 and Scottie Scheffler shot 71.

