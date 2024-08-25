Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to BMW Championship winner and on to East Lake

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley has gone from the last man in the BMW Championship to the winner.

He held off mistake-prone Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns to win at Castle Pines. And it changed everything so quickly for the Ryder Cup captain.

Bradley went from No. 50 in the FedEx Cup to the fourth seed at the Tour Championship. He'll start four shots behind in a chase for the $25 million bonus.

He also enters the conversation for a Presidents Cup pick for Montreal next month. Bradley is the first Ryder Cup captain to win on tour in nine years.