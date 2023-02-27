Watch Now
Jordan Morris scores twice as Sounders topple Rapids 4-0

Posted at 8:54 AM, Feb 27, 2023
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored a pair of goals via header, Cristian Roldan also scored on a header and the Seattle Sounders overwhelmed the Colorado Rapids in a dominating 4-0 win in the MLS season opener for both teams.

Roldan scored in the 25th minute by finishing off a chance that started with a cross by Morris.

Morris scored his first late in the first half and the second came in the 83rd minute.

New striker Héber also scored in his Seattle debut.

It was the first multi-goal game for Morris since Aug. 30, 2020, against LAFC.

Seattle and Colorado missed the MLS playoffs last season after disappointing seasons.

