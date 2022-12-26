Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined

Suns Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Suns Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:10:07-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago.

Phoenix star Devin Booker lasted only 4:20 in his return from a groin injury, scoring two points after getting 58 against New Orleans in his previous start.

Jamal Murray tied it in regulation for Denver on a dunk with 10.7 seconds left.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018