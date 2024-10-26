Watch Now
Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup season opener as Shiffrin drops to 5th

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone has won the women’s World Cup season opener after first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin dropped to fifth.

The American posted only the 27th-fastest time in the second run of the giant slalom and finished 1.61 seconds off the lead.

Brignone defeated Alice Robinson of New Zealand by 0.17.

Austrian skier Julia Scheib trailed by 1.08 in third for her first career podium result.

Defending overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami decided shortly before the start to skip the race.

