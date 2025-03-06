'I’m all in': Altitude's Mike Sanford brings passion to Valor Christian High School as head football coach

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Altitute's Mike Sanford is bringing passion — and an extensive coaching resume — to one of Colorado's premier high school football programs.

As Sanford likes to say, "Show up for work excited, or don't show up at all," referencing his new position as head football coach of the Valor Christian High School football team.

Denver7 Sports didn't meet him at a press conference or on a football field. Instead, we met him inside a radio studio mere minutes after concluding his daily show.

"All I've had to eat so far today is black coffee and sunflower seeds," Sanford told Denver7 Sports.

Peculiar diet aside, Sanford is as engaging as he is inviting. It's easy to see why Altitude Sports Radio jumped at the opportunity to hire the one-time University of Colorado interim head football coach.

Sanford co-hosts "The Morning Sprint" between 10 a.m. and noon every day alongside Alex Rajaniemi. But if you spend more than about 60 seconds around Sanford, you'll see his true calling is coaching.

“Passion, energy, I’m constantly moving around," said Sanford. "I love to do what I feel like I’m called to do, what I’m passionate about. The game of football I love, it’s all I know."

He grew up the son of a coach and spent the last 15 years pursuing that calling at the NCAA Division I level. Most recently, Sanford was the offensive coordinator and interim head coach at CU in 2022.

Prior to moving his family to Colorado, Sanford was the head coach at Western Kentucky. He was also the offensive coordinator at Boise State, Notre Dame, Utah State, and the University of Minnesota.

“It’s 14 moves, and I’m talking big moves," said Sanford.

The constant movement was starting to put a strain on his family, but in Colorado, he found a new calling that began to tug at his heart.

“When I go in and do something, I’m like 10 toes are in, heels are both on the ground," said Sanford. "I’m all in.”

He's talking about sports media, which Sanford attacked with all the ferocity of Von Miller chasing down Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50. He's a shooting star, a wizard with a microphone, sporting a work ethic that would make Saquon Barkley nod in admiration.

Sanford stood at a crossroads: continue his romp through sports broadcasting and allow his weekends to be consumed with commentary, or put on his headset and return to the sidelines.

“I would say I was really content and excited about what the future held in broadcasting," said Sanford. "Until the opportunity for the [Valor Christian High School] job came along. At that point in time, I thought, 'Wow, this is something that could be really fun.'”

He's not giving up on broadcasting. In fact, lessons learned from Kroenke Sports colleague Chris Armas could come in handy at his new job.

“I really had a chance to pick his brain on a weekly basis about leadership, about coaching," said Sanford. "Coaching is coaching.”

Winning Valor Christian's first state championship since 2018 is certainly on his to-do list, but it's not his primary goal.

“[I want to have] a positive impact on the football field in the development of the athletes," said Sanford. "But also off the field and [their] development of going from a young man to a grown man.”

Sanford lives life to the beat of his own drum, and following that rhythm has seemingly brought energy and happiness wherever he goes.

“I’m not exactly, probably, the standard ball coach," said Sanford. "There are some aspects about me that are a little unique and different. Heck, I’m doing media and coaching football. It’s what I love doing, it’s what I’m passionate about. The calling to be here in Colorado, the calling to be on Altitude Sports Radio. And then having this chance to coach at Valor Christian, [it's] a job that I believe is a top 10 job in all of high school football across the country. I understand expectations, I understand pressure, and I’m going to put that on myself to build this program and take that away from the kids.”