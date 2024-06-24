Watch Now
Harris scores 2 goals, Mihailovic adds 1 goal, 1 assist; Rapids beat Montreal 4-1 Saturday

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 24, 2024

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Calvin Harris scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS, to help the Colorado Rapids beat CF Montreal 4-1 Saturday. Colorado (8-7-4) has won three consecutive games and has conceded just one goal in that span. Harris headed home the putback of his own header to open the scoring and finished a perfectly-placed through ball from Djordje Mihailovic to give Colorado a 2-0 lead at halftime. An own goal by Lalas Abubakar cut Montreal's deficit to 2-1 in the 53rd minute but Mihailovic — who had a hat trick in a win last time out — converted from the penalty spot in the 90th and Rafael Navarro capped the scoring in stoppage time. Montreal (4-8-7) had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

