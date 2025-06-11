Golf season is in full swing in Colorado. Here are some tips to prevent injury

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — As golf season picks up momentum across Colorado, Denver7 talked with health experts about how experienced golfers and weekend warriors can protect themselves from injury.

Anthony Mirante, an avid golfer for most of his life, knows the challenges of golfing with an injury.

“I played competitive when I was in high school and played amateur events,” he said.

A back injury Mirante sustained roughly 15 years ago changed his approach to the game.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Anthony Mirante takes warm-up shots at Coal Creek Golf Course in Louisville, Colo.

“I was playing basketball with a bunch of friends… my body went one way, and my back stayed in place and just snapped,” Mirante said.

Mirante was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his lower back. To this day, he deals with daily stiffness and discomfort.

Dr. Sharad Rajpal, a neurosurgeon at AdventHealth Avista, said such injuries are prevalent among golfers.

“Unfortunately, with golf and low back, you know, those kind of go hand in hand for a reason,” he explained, adding that the sport exerts significant torque on the lumbar spine.

The physical strain of a golf swing can be staggering. During a swing, the amount of stress placed on the body can reach up to eight times a golfer's body weight — a measure comparable to the pressure exerted by a college football lineman during full-contact practice, according to the American Journal of Sports Medicine.

Rajpal said injuries are particularly common among those who play sporadically and without proper preparation.

“If you're deconditioned and you try to go out there and be like a weekend warrior, those are the people that are more prone to injury,” he cautioned.

Mirante, who decided against surgery, told Denver7 that regular exercise and stretching are crucial for maintaining mobility and reducing injury risk.

“What [Dr. Rajpal] really stressed is being active, trying to stay active as much as you can. Even if you're not running, you know, make sure you're going on walks, make sure you're stretching properly," Mirante said.

Despite his need to ramp up his warm-up routine, Mirante remains passionate about the sport.

“I want to get back to the stage where I could start playing competitive again," he said. "It benefits me just mentally, you know. It's a mental thing."

For those who love the game but are concerned about injuries, Rajpal offers several preventative measures.

"Stretching before you actually get out to the golf course and start playing," he advised. "Flexibility, strengthening of the core muscles."

Golfers should also monitor their technique and consider working with a professional to prevent injuries related to improper form.

“It's important that you do something that's tailored to your capabilities and abilities,” Rajpal said.

As the golf season continues, both Mirante and Rajpal stress the importance of listening to your body and seeking medical attention if pain persists.