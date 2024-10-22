Glendale professional rugby team will not play next year as city shifts focus to youth rugby

GLENDALE, Colo. — Glendale, known as RugbyTown USA, serves as the home of the professional rugby team, the American Raptors. The team, however, will not be coming home to Glendale next year.

The American Raptors played in the Super Rugby Americas and worked towards "improving the level of domestic talent in the United States" according to the team's page.

The sight of rugby players at Infinity Park is common for Johnathan Solis.

"Oh, it’s big. I’ve never actually never seen rugby personally, you know, anywhere besides here. It’s when I first witnessed the games and the practice," said Solis. "I got interested in it whenever I see these guys play and their commitment, how happy they are to be out here. So I know it's big right here in Glendale."

Michelle Spadavecchia has seen the team in action from the window of her nearby office building.

"It’s great. There's a couple people in the office that understand what's going on, so they'll explain what's happening to those of us who don't watch it. But it's great to be able to see all the activity that's happening," said Spadavecchia.

Maggy Wolanske

That action and excitement at Infinity Park will not be seen come next year. In a statement, Glendale City Manager Chuck Line confirmed the city is shifting its focus from professional rugby to youth rugby, meaning it will not support the American Raptors.

"The City is focusing our current efforts on expanding youth rugby, specifically ages 5-17. This year we will have more than 350 kids participate in our program, with a goal next year of doubling participation and having high school varsity boys and girls rugby teams to compete in the upcoming spring season," the statement reads.

The city confirmed to Denver7 that it is more expensive to fund the American Raptors compared to youth rugby programs. However, Line said the team did not set the city back financially.

Line said the city believes this decision will directly support young aspiring rugby players and "can make a life-changing impact on our community’s youth. Our plan includes having year-round opportunities, including developmental and elite camps in the summer."

The city manager said Infinity Park will continue to host events, including the Monday Movie Night series, the Rugby Colorado high school championships and the annual July 4th fireworks celebration. The stadium is available to rent for a variety of events.

Maggy Wolanske

"I think it's great to have youth sports happening," said Spadavecchia. "I mean, even if there's not a men's professional kind of team, I think it's great that they are having something to still focus and use the park."

Solis said he is sad the American Raptors will not play next year.

"It's a pro-social thing to do. You know, to take that out of the community, I think it will have an impact for sure," said Solis.

While the team will not play in 2025, Line said the city is hopeful they can return in 2026 "along with several other North American teams competing in Super Rugby Americas. "