Glacier FC debuts in the Women's Premier Soccer League with a focus on player development

Glacier FC is making its mark on the largest women's soccer league in the world during its inaugural season.

The Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) features 144 teams spanning 40 states, making it the longest-standing active league in the United States. Five Colorado clubs compete in the league, with Glacier FC being the newest addition.



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Glacier FC debuts in WPSL with focus on player development

Co-founder Brittany Frysinger said the club's mission goes beyond simply managing talent.

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"We really want to focus on development of players, we're not just managing talents. We're taking players and teaching them something during the season. While we had the opportunity to do that with other clubs, we really wanted to make it our own this year," Frysinger said.

That development-first approach has resonated with players.

"They love it, the girls are having an amazing time. And I think they really learn from each other too, they form great relationships with each other. So far everybody seems really happy," Frysinger said.

Ariah Velazquez returned to Colorado after her freshman season at Cal State Northridge looking to continue growing her game.

"It's amazing we have a good team community, everyone's very close with each other and we all get along," Velazquez said.

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She said her goals for the season are straightforward.

"I just hope to grow, you know. Learn from my coaches, learn from other players around me, learn a few moves that they have that I don't," Velazquez said.

Assistant coach Briana Kuestersteffen said the club tailors its approach to each player.

"It's really individualized to each player and how can we help them reach their goals for the summer. Then, how can we collectively form a team and a unit that can help each individual but help their tactical knowledge as well," Kuestersteffen said.

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Fellow Colorado native Miriam Caballero said she is playing for a purpose larger than herself.

"I think for me it's just helping to build that foundation for younger girls to see them represented in teams and for them to get involved," Caballero said.

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A few games into the season, Caballero said she already sees that sense of purpose reflected in her teammates.

"I can see a lot of the girls are showing a lot of passion for the sport and commitment. Being stewards of the game I would say. Not just playing for fun or for their own player development but also for building that representation and for future generations," Caballero said.

No Colorado team has ever won the WPSL. Glacier FC is hoping to change that.

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