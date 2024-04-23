Girls flag football now recognized as high school sport in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — High school girls who hoped to see flag football become a sport they could officially take part in should abandon all hope, because their dreams are now reality.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) on Tuesday voted to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport in Colorado following a three-year pilot program supported by the Denver Broncos and the Denver Broncos Foundation, a spokesperson for the Broncos said in a news release.

The move makes Colorado the 11th state in the U.S. to have girls flag football as a high school sport. The sport is now the 14th fall activity and the 18th girls sport officially recognized by CHSAA, according to officials.

“This is a historic moment for Colorado and most importantly for girls in our state who have a new pathway into sports through flag football,” Broncos Owner and Denver Broncos Foundation Board Chair Carrie Walton Penner said. “In addition to providing an amazing platform for empowerment, inclusion and teamwork, girls flag creates a powerful sense of belonging and community for our next generation of leaders.

Thanks to a partnership between the Broncos and CHSAA, the Denver Broncos Foundation launched Colorado’s girls flag football pilot program in the fall of 2021. The Broncos and the Denver Broncos Foundation funded and operated both seasons of the pilot program (2022-23), featuring 50 schools, 10 school districts and nearly 1,500 girls who appeared in 846 games.

This past year, girls’ participation in the flag football pilot program in Colorado grew by 161% with 1,316 student-athletes from 50 schools (127 percent increase) across 10 districts playing 680 total games (310 percent increase), the Broncos’ organization spokesperson said.

“Thrilled doesn’t even begin to cover it. This isn’t just about the game. It’s about empowerment, teamwork and breaking barriers,” CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger said. “By embracing this sport, we’re not only fostering athleticism, but we’re remaining among the nation’s leaders in providing opportunities for female athletes to participate. We are cultivating leadership, confidence and equality—on and off the field—and we are igniting a new era of inclusivity and self-empowerment for every girl who participates.”

The Denver Broncos Foundation will continue to support girls flag football through strategic grantmaking, seasonal programming, coaching clinics, athlete & coach recognition, and youth health & wellness initiatives, officials said.

Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports globally and will debut as an Olympic sport during the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 23, 11am