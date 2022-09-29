Watch Now
Giants beat Rockies 6-3 to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 5:47 AM, Sep 29, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time.

The Giants have won eight of their last nine games and trail Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games for the third and final NL wild-card position with seven games remaining.

Alan Trejo homered for the Rockies.

They have lost four in a row and eight of their last nine.

