Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, Riqui Puig help Galaxy finish off sweep of Rapids with 4-1 victory Friday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rookies Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil scored first-half goals, Riqui Puig scored twice during second-half stoppage time, and the Los Angeles Galaxy polished off a first-round sweep of the Colorado Rapids with a 4-1 victory in MLS Cup action. Pec scored his first postseason goal just eight minutes into the match when he deflected a clearing attempt by Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen into the net. The Rapids answered with an unassisted goal by Oliver Larraz to even the score in the 19th minute. The Galaxy took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Paintsil took a pass from Maya Yoshida in the third minute of stoppage time and scored his first postseason goal. Puig scored twice in both Galaxy victories over the Rapids.

