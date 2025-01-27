BOULDER, Colo. — Four years ago, Denver7 introduced you to Assane Diop — a young man from Senegal chasing his basketball dream here in Colorado. Since then, Diop made his way to Boulder — and his life is soaring among the Flatirons.

“I’m in college now," said Diop, who's now a sophomore at CU. "I have better English now and all that stuff so. Seeing the mountains every day, it’s like a movie.”

His life is flourishing both on and off the court.

“Now what’s good is I have more friends in class than I ever have before," said Diop.

But like many students, the transition to college studying has presented a unique challenge.

“The school part is not a joke," said Diop. "I don’t go out a lot. With basketball, lifting, and all that stuff, sometimes it’s just hard.”

He's overcome a lot in his young life, so Diop is not the kind of person to back down from new challenges.

“I appreciate the fact that he plays hard, he’s about the right things," said Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle. “Assane is a wonderful young man that gives you everything he’s got every day. He’s a team guy, he’s a guy that’s not worried about himself, he’s all about what’s best for the team and he plays that way.”

“He’s what you want out of a college athlete, out of a kid you coach," said former CU basketball player and current assistant coach Evan Battey. "He’s so coach-able and he has a great attitude.”

From Senegal to CU, Assane Diop finds new home in Boulder

Oddly enough, on the basketball court, that same selflessness that's earned him so many friends is encroaching upon his potential.

“He’s such a good ball mover and wants to get his teammates involved that he often overlooks his own scoring opportunities," said Battey.

“Sometimes I can be too unselfish," said Diop. "Sometimes I can score easily but I’m looking to pass the ball.”

Diop's family back in Senegal hasn't yet had the opportunity to travel to Boulder and watch him play in-person, but their constantly in contact.

"I call them every day," said Diop.

FaceTime, WhatsApp, whatever — their familial connection shortens the thousands of miles between Diop and his loved ones.

Also, that distance doesn't stop them from offering semi-constructive criticism.

“They keep making fun of me like, 'You guys have to win,' stuff like that," said Diop. "My senior year, I definitely want them to come here and experience one or two games. That would be a good thing for me.”

The Buffaloes have hit a rough stretch in their Big 12 schedule, losing eight games in a row. But there's no doubt that Assane Diop will do everything in his power to help get his team back on the right track.