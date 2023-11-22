From big plays to fearless leaders, here's a look back on 70 years of sports coverage on Denver7

Denver7's sports department sat down to reflect on the past several decades of sports coverage in Denver and around Colorado.

In the below video, Nick Rothschild, Lionel Bienvenu, Jeff Howe, and Troy Renck recall various sports highlights, including the back-to-back Superbowl wins for the Broncos, Peyton Manning's arrival to Denver, CU Buffs winning the Big 12 Championship in 2001, the Rockies' Rocktober sensation in 2007, and the journeys to bring home the win during the 2022 Stanley Cup and 2023 NBA Finals Championship.

A look back on 70 years of sports coverage on Denver7

"We got Coach Prime, we've got Sean Payton, we've got the Avs and Nuggets, we've got the Rapids, we've got the Mammoth — we've got it all here in Denver," Bienvenu said. "I don't know what the teams are going to do, but it's a blessing for us and Denver7 to be able to go out every day and cover all these teams, not knowing what they're going to be — but just to be there."

Denver7's experiences covering major games and competitions, plus intimate interviews with players excelling in various sports, have reached sports fans across the state since 1953.

The department enjoys the challenge of bringing the most powerful moments in sports to household TVs.

"What a blessing for us to be able to see history firsthand and be able to bring other people in through our reporting," Rothschild said.