Friendship fuels success for pair of NoCo Owlz players

WINDSOR, Colo. — If you come across NoCo Owlz outfielder Dave Matthews, don't bother with the jokes.

He's heard them all.

“Every teacher, every coach, I’m used to it by now," Matthews said, adding that when the NoCo Owlz play on the road, he's the only player that gets a "walk-up song" from the opposing press box.

"Usually Ant's Marching or Crash Into Me (by the famous rock band with which he shares a name)," Matthews said.

During his senior year at Central Connecticut State, Matthews was an "ant marching" toward the MLB Draft.

He had forgone a chance to sign a free agent contract as a junior, betting on himself to improve his draft stock with great play in his final college season.

And he was right! Except the year was 2020, and COVID-19 changed everything.

Denver7

"The draft was shortened to five rounds and my [independent league] experience began," Matthews said.

Since then, Matthews has bounced around the Independent Baseball League, which is unaffiliated with Major or Minor League Baseball.

“[It was] definitely a humbling experience," Matthews said. "[But] I’m very grateful it happened because the guys I got to meet along the way. Would I change it? Probably not. Just because of how things have lined up for me these last couple years."

Eventually, he landed at spring training with the NoCo Owlz, a member of the Pioneer Baseball League — a pro-baseball development league.

His time with the NoCo Owlz started out in a dormitory that would change his life forever.

“I haven’t really met anybody close to Danny," Matthews said. "Honestly he’s been my guy since I’ve been here. He’s made the experience a lot easier for me and I’m very happy to have him.”

Denver7

Danny Perez grew up in Queens, New York — so right off the bat, their East Coast bond was strong.

But their friendship was gastronomical.

“In our relationship food is very important," Perez, an infielder for the Owlz, said. "Just the food from back home on the East Coast, we’re always chopping it up about pizza.”

Matthews and Perez are now roommates and best friends. They share cooking duties, though both admit Perez is the better chef.

That being said, Matthews said his pal could speed up the process a little bit.

"An hour and a half for ground beef and rice is a bit much," Matthews joked.

“He holds me accountable," Perez said. "He’s somebody who you’re going to hear the truth from and that’s really refreshing nowadays.”

Past the dinner table, these two truly support one another through the grind that is Pioneer League baseball.

“To see the light in dark situations, that’s been very eye opening for me," Matthews said. "You know whenever you go through those dark times to have somebody that’s there with you to embrace the darkness it’s very valuable.”

Perhaps someday Matthews will live out his dream in the big leagues. But until then, Perez's friendship is helping to keep Matthews, and the Owlz, on a winning path.

“I can’t even describe how much I love the game," Perez said. "This was honestly one of the things I prayed for for the longest time. And I’m extremely grateful that I’m doing it.”

The Owlz play home games at the Future Legends Complex in Windsor, shared by Hailstorm FC of USL League One and NoCo Rain FC of the USL W League.

Friendship fuels success for pair of NoCo Owlz players