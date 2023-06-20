Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Former Oklahoma and MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68

Obit George Frazier
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Colorado Rockies television color analyst George Frazier looks on during his retirement ceremony before the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Denver. Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier has died at age 68. Frazier played for Oklahoma on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976, and played parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Obit George Frazier
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 17:52:17-04

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness.

Frazier played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA in two seasons with Oklahoma.

He pitched two scoreless innings for the Minnesota Twins during Game 4 of the 1987 World Series.

He later spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018