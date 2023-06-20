Former Oklahoma and MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness.

Frazier played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA in two seasons with Oklahoma.

He pitched two scoreless innings for the Minnesota Twins during Game 4 of the 1987 World Series.

He later spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.