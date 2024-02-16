Broncos legend Randy Gradishar talks about recent induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One week ago, Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It is something that seemed long overdue to many sports fans.

Grandishar said it's an overwhelming feeling realizing he's heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

It took 35 years for him to get the Hall of Fame nod. Now support is coming in from his former teammates, current Broncos players and fans.

Gradishar said his wife is helping him go through all the messages.

"I can't answer all my texts and my voice messages... so, we're both trying to do that together and respond," Gradishar said. "Right now, it's kind of in that overload mode but what an exciting time for us."

Gradishar will be enshrined in Canton this August. His former teammate on the Orange Crush Defense, Tom Jackson, will introduce him at the ceremony.

"I'm blessed to know that I'm going in and that also knowing I'm now representing the Orange Crush Defense and that there's been no recognition of Orange Crush Defense until I'm going in now," Gradishar said.