First-ever girls pro flag football camp in Colorado Springs inspires next generation of athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Flag football is growing rapidly across the country, particularly among young females. To continue that growth, a group called "Pro Football Camp" is holding its first-ever girls pro flag football camp in Colorado Springs this week.

Last year, flag football became a sanctioned CHSAA sport and had enough participants to produce two classifications. This camp was created to inspire more girls to play while developing new skills.

"We are here to inspire. We are here to empower these young ladies and we want to instill everything that we know, everything we know about football and give it to them because they are the next generation rising up in this sport," former pro Breaya Quintana said.

Throughout the four-day camp, participants are learning from nine current and former women's professional flag football players.

"It's so cool. I didn't know that I was actually going to be coached by a bunch of pros which is really awesome,” Emily Sherbondy said. “But, I also just love seeing all these girls out here and they're all so cool and have a love for the game. It's so fun.”

Flag football camps and the overall growth of the sport are valued because of the opportunities they provide for girls that didn't exist before.

"It's really important to me because ever since I was little and watching my brothers play football, I've always wanted to play. Even if it was tackle, I always want to get involved. Now that flag football is a sport for CHSAA, I get to experience playing the football game," Emily Cruz said.

Members of the Pro Football Camp said they are planning to do more flag football camps in the future.