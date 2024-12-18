Watch Now
Ex-teammates expect the best from Lindsey Vonn in return to World Cup ski racing at age 40

Lindsey Vonn flew down the Birds of Prey course one last time as a forerunner before flying off to Switzerland.
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A trio of well-known and well-decorated American ski racers are all rooting for their longtime teammate Lindsey Vonn as she returns to ski racing at 40 this weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland. More than anything, Bode Miller, Ted Ligety and Julia Mancuso, all in their 40s, just want their teammate to be safe as she races at top speeds again. Vonn retired in 2019 not because she was slowing down, but because she was broken down. She has a new titanium knee and feels strong again as she competes in a Word Cup race for the first time in nearly six years. Vonn has 82 World Cup wins.

