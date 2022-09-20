Watch Now
Estrada's 3-run homer in 10th lifts Giants past Rockies 10-7

David Zalubowski/AP
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada follows the flight of his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Gavin Hollowell in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:17 AM, Sep 20, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after igniting a tying rally in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7.

Mike Yastrzemski homered and Wilmer Flores had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak and overcame four errors that led to two unearned runs. Michael Toglia had three hits for the Rockies, including a pair of run-scoring triples.

C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon also had three hits apiece for Colorado.

