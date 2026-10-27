Emails reveal how schools responded to reported racist incidents at Colorado football games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) placed Lutheran High School, a private high school in Parker, on probation after reports surfaced over racist behavior taking place at its football games.

News5 obtained communication through a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request that sheds light on some of the conversations happening behind the scenes as schools and CHSAA were responding.

Watch News5 latest update on this story in the video below:

Emails reveal how schools responded to reported racist incidents at football games

The initial reports of alleged racist incidents involved Colorado Springs High Schools, Sand Creek High School in District 49 and Rampart High School in Academy District 20. Two schools in Colorado Springs, Air Academy High School and Coronado High School, later forfeited their games against Lutheran.

CHSAA is a private nonprofit, not subject to CORA requests, so News5 obtained records from Districts 49,11, and 20. In response to News5 Investigates’ request, District 49 provided pages of emails, including one from Douglas County School District, claiming initial reports from the racist incident at the Sand Creek High School game may have involved public school students.

“Even though the incident occurred off-campus and at event outside of our district, our district does not tolerate a hostile environment within our schools nor does it accept disruptive conduct within another educational community,” the email read.

News5 Investigates reached out to Douglas County School District to ask if it determined its students were involved. It said after a “thorough investigation” it determined none of its students were involved and “our focus remains on ensuring our students understand the importance of treating others with dignity and respect, while making sure allegations are promptly and thoroughly investigated based on the facts.”

A letter from Sand Creek High School’s Athletic Director, Mario Romero, was also included in response to News5’s CORA request. In it, he details frustrations to CHSAA the day after the incident over how Lutheran handled it.

Watch additional reporting on this story in the video below:

CHSAA threatens to suspend Lutheran High School over accusations of racist behavior at recent football games

In the letter, Romero calls his interaction with Lutheran “concerning”. CHSAA responded to Sand Creek High School’s concerns, saying, “we don’t have specific protocol because most situations are handled between schools”. CHSAA said it was then forwarding his email on to its admin team.

District 49 declined to comment for News5’s story.

News5 Investigates reach out to CHSAA about what it found in its CORA requests. CHSAA responded saying, “under CHSAA bylaws, the host school is responsible for managing the conduct of everyone at its events, regardless of which school a spectator attends (Bylaws 2240 and 2270.1). That responsibility is part of the basis for CHSAA's determination regarding Lutheran.”

“CHSAA is not an investigative agency. We evaluate reports provided to us by schools and districts,” the organization said in its email.

News5 Investigates followed up with CHSAA, asking why its process relies on member schools and districts to investigate incidents before CHSAA determines whether its bylaws were violated, and whether the organization is reviewing the effectiveness of that process.

News5 will update this article with CHSAA's response.

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