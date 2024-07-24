Edge rusher Randy Gregory placed on restricted list after failing to report to Bucs training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edge rusher Randy Gregory was a no-show for the start of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp and placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The 31-year-old who’s also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers signed a one-year, $3 million contract in free agency. However, he did not participate in the Bucs’ voluntary offseason program or attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this summer. Gregory filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Broncos in June claiming discrimination over being fined for taking medication containing THC for disabilities.

