Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game.

University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado.

Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020.

“I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” George said in a statement. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors.”

Colorado waited to announce the news until after Dorrell had a chance to inform his staff and players in a meeting.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as interim coach.