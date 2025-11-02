Dodgers repeat as World Series champions after extra-inning thriller

The Los Angeles Dodgers repeated as World Series champions after a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7.

The Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead after Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani, who started on the mound for Los Angeles. The Dodgers chipped away, scoring runs in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings to narrow the gap.

RELATED STORY | Dodgers force Game 7 in World Series by holding off Blue Jays 3-1

Down 4-3 in the top of the ninth, Miguel Rojas tied the game with a solo home run. In the bottom half, the Blue Jays threatened to walk it off. With the bases loaded, Daulton Varsho grounded to second, where Rojas threw home to Will Smith, who kept his foot on the plate for the second out. Moments later, Andy Pages made a spectacular catch in the outfield, colliding with a teammate to rob Ernie Clement of what could have been the game-winning hit, sending the game to extra innings.

In the 11th, Will Smith delivered again — this time at the plate — hitting a solo home run to give the Dodgers their first lead of the night.

The Dodgers’ defense held in the bottom of the inning, turning a double play to end the game and clinch back-to-back championships. They become the ninth team to repeat as World Series champions since the 1998–2000 New York Yankees.