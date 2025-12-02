Denver's sports teams just had the best month in U.S. sports history, StatsPerform finds

DENVER — Denver’s sports teams just made collective sports history by having the best single month of any sports city in the history of North America, according to data from sports technology company StatsPerform.

Head of NBA Research for StatsPerform said on X, “In the month of November, the Broncos, Nuggets & Avalanche won or earned a point (NHL) in 28 of their 31 combined games. That’s the best combined percentage by an NFL, an NBA and an NHL team from a metropolitan area in a month in the history of those leagues (min. 2 GP each).”

It beats out Boston’s 90% success rate in October of 2019.

Currently, Denver’s “big three” of the Broncos, Avalanche and Nuggets have a combined record of 41 wins, nine losses, and six overtime losses (only measured in hockey).

This is not due to any specific Denver team, as all are pulling their weight.

The Broncos are currently tied for the best record in the NFL at 10-2 and are riding a nine-game winning streak.

As good as that it is, the Broncos have gotten there by the skin of their teeth.

On Sunday, Nik Bonnito knocked down a would-be game winning two-point conversion pass from Washington Commander’s quarterback Marcus Marriota in overtime to secure a 27-26 win.

It marked the Broncos’ fourth straight win by three points or less.

If there’s any team that has shown its humanity, it’s the Nuggets. That’s saying a lot, considering the team is 14-6 and one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic is having another historic season. He is currently sixth in the NBA with 29 points per game, first in rebounds with 12.8 per game, and first in assists with 11.1 per game.

Perhaps, the state’s most dominant team has been the Avalanche.

The team has only one regular season loss. At one point, the Avalanche notched ten straight wins, with three shutouts nestled in there to boot.

Nathan MacKinnon is on a tear. He leads the league in scoring, as he’s currently seven points ahead of the next best player.

There was a point in the middle of November when the Avalanche, Nuggets and Broncos had 21 consecutive victories across all three teams. It was so good it captured national attention and had Colorado Gov. Jared Polis boasting, “No other state can boast Colorado’s records.”